Today, Wednesday, January 21, brings moderate rain for much of the day, with heavy showers likely in some spots. Temperatures about 9°C but dipping to near 2°C overnight. For anyone in Abergavenny, conditions remain damp, and drizzle may linger into early hours. Breezy winds could add some chill to the air.
Tomorrow, Thursday, moderate rain continues, staying steady throughout daylight hours. Temperatures about 7°C offer a mild feel, though showers remain frequent. Mist could appear at night, but heavier downpours are expected to calm. Skies might lighten briefly, yet persistent cloud cover keeps the overall outlook grey.
Friday brings further rain, with temperatures near 6°C. Early mist could return, and moderate showers could affect midday hours. Some breaks might emerge later, though damp conditions still dominate. Cloudy skies remain probable, and gusty breezes may lower the perceived temperature, so be prepared for a raw, wet day.
Saturday is set to remain cloudy with temperatures about 5°C. Fog and mist may linger early on, gradually lifting to reveal overcast skies. Rain seems unlikely, offering a brief respite from recent downpours. The day stays cool and calm, though scattered drizzle cannot be fully ruled out.
Sunday hovers near 1°C, bringing a wintry feel with possible snow flurries in spots. Early morning could see freezing drizzle, so conditions stay cold. Patchy rain remains a possibility later on, though any downpour should be brief. Clouds dominate, creating a chilly and overcast finale to the week. Bursts of showers might appear, maintaining a crisp bite.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.