Today is Thursday, December 25 in Abergavenny. The forecast points to sunshine with temperatures about 3°C and lows near 0°C. No rain is expected, so skies stay mostly clear. Conditions remain breezy, but overall a bright day is on the cards. Early hours remain chilly, rounding out a classic winter scene.
Tomorrow continues the sunny trend. Daytime temperatures reach about 4°C with overnight levels near -1°C. Winds should ease, keeping the weather crisp and bright. No signs of rain or snow, so a pleasant holiday forecast awaits those wanting a calm day under clear skies. Brisk morning air adds to the seasonal flavour.
Saturday looks partly cloudy with maximum temperatures near 6°C, dipping to around 0°C after dark. Despite some cloud cover, no rain is anticipated. Conditions stay mild for this time of year, making the forecast comfortable for daytime activities and ensuring no major weather surprises. Winds stay moderate, ensuring comfort.
Sunday brings more overcast skies and temperatures about 5°C, with a mild low of around 1°C. No rain is predicted, but cloud cover lingers, giving the weather a grey appearance. Even so, the forecast suggests a stable day with minimal wind and no surprises in sight.
Monday offers sunny spells once again, with daytime temperatures around 4°C and lows near -1°C. Mist may develop in the evening, yet no rain or snow threatens plans. The forecast remains steady through this period, providing calm winter conditions for the rest of the week. Patchy fog appears, but skies stay bright.
