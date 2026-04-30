Today (Thursday, April 30) looks bright with plenty of sunshine and no sign of rain. In Abergavenny, skies stay mostly clear, with temperatures near 17°C. Light winds accompany the sunny conditions, keeping things tranquil overall.
Tomorrow (Friday) could bring patchy rain nearby, especially through the afternoon, as thicker clouds roll in. Cloud cover increases from morning onward, though occasional breaks may allow brief sunny periods. Temperatures about 16°C keep it fairly mild, creating a mixed weather forecast.
This weekend (Saturday) sees moderate rain moving in, so expect cloudy skies and showers throughout the day. Occasional drizzle might break up heavier bursts, but overall conditions look wet. Temperatures near 15°C maintain a cooler feel under grey clouds and gentle breezes.
Sunday may also bring patchy rain, though occasional brighter spells could develop during the late morning. Showers are likely on and off, with some drizzle mixing in at times. Temperatures near 15°C maintain a cool but comfortable vibe under mostly cloudy conditions. Winds remain gentle throughout, maintaining relatively steady conditions.
Expect more unsettled weather on Monday with patchy rain nearby for much of the day. Cloudy periods dominate and temperatures about 14°C round out this week’s forecast. Occasional breaks in the clouds might offer glimpses of sunshine, though drizzle could continue into late afternoon. Winds look moderate. Overall conditions remain changeable, leaning towards damp rather than fully dry. Light showers may appear, but heavier episodes seem less likely. Despite variable skies, no significant shift is predicted to alter the overall pattern.
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