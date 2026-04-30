Expect more unsettled weather on Monday with patchy rain nearby for much of the day. Cloudy periods dominate and temperatures about 14°C round out this week’s forecast. Occasional breaks in the clouds might offer glimpses of sunshine, though drizzle could continue into late afternoon. Winds look moderate. Overall conditions remain changeable, leaning towards damp rather than fully dry. Light showers may appear, but heavier episodes seem less likely. Despite variable skies, no significant shift is predicted to alter the overall pattern.