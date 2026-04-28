Today, Tuesday, April 28, brings early drizzle before brighter spells break through. Conditions remain a bit unsettled, with passing clouds and the odd shower drifting by. Temperatures hover near 12°C, slipping to about 5°C overnight. Showers may fade toward evening, leaving clearer skies for a brief spell in Abergavenny.
Tomorrow should feel brighter all day, thanks to plenty of sunshine and fewer clouds. Winds stay moderate, so the weather remains quite pleasant for midweek. Expect highs close to 15°C and lows dipping to near 3°C, especially in the early morning hours.
Thursday continues this drier pattern, offering prolonged sunny periods and light winds. Temperatures climb to roughly 17°C as the afternoon progresses but fall to about 3°C before dawn. Rain seems unlikely, so the day stays fairly calm and settled.
Friday ushers in warmer weather, reaching about 19°C and staying mild for most of the day. There is a chance of a few passing rain showers later on, with overnight readings staying near 4°C. Skies might fluctuate between sunny spells and occasional cloud cover, but nothing too disruptive looks likely.
This weekend on Saturday sees a return to wetter conditions, featuring moderate rain that could linger through much of the day. Temperatures hover near 12°C, with a dip to about 7°C overnight. Brisk winds may accompany these showers, so expect a slightly cooler and damper feel compared to recent days, though it’s still mild enough for springtime weather enthusiasts.
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