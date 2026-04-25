Today, Saturday, April 25, brings bright and sunny conditions with barely any clouds in Abergavenny. Temperatures near 18°C during the day and about 5°C at night promise a pleasantly warm feel. The sky remains clear from morning to evening. No threat of rain adds to the bright mood.
Tomorrow looks overcast, with cloud cover dominating much of the day. Temperatures near 16°C contrast with morning lows around 6°C. The absence of rain should keep conditions dry, though the sky might stay grey. Slightly calmer winds are expected, ensuring a stable day under the cloudy canopy.
Another day brings patchy rain, with showers possible by afternoon. Temperatures hover near 17°C, while early hours linger about 7°C. Conditions start off partly sunny before clouds gather. Some downpours may occur, but drier intervals pop up too. The weather transitions between rain and glimpses of sunshine. Breezy spells might appear.
Next day is marked by further patchy rain, with a chance of light showers. Temperatures reach about 15°C during the afternoon, dipping near 6°C overnight. Brief dry periods may emerge. Conditions remain mostly cloudy, occasionally shifting to drizzle before clearing late in the day. Some wind gusts could stir the clouds.
Midweek looks partly cloudy, bringing temperatures near 15°C by afternoon and lows about 4°C before sunrise. Fog may appear early but lifts as conditions brighten. Little rain is expected, although a passing shower cannot be ruled out. Overall, the day remains mostly mild, with occasional sunshine peeking between clouds. Winds blow lightly throughout.
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