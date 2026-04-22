Today, Wednesday, April 22, brings partly cloudy skies with plenty of sunshine peeking through. A gentle breeze should keep things fresh. Temperatures near 14°C, falling to about 0°C later. It’s a good day for enjoying mild weather in Abergavenny, with no sign of rain on the horizon. Light winds help maintain a comfortable feel.
Tomorrow promises sunny conditions with temperatures near 16°C, slipping to about 1°C later. Skies remain clear and bright for most of the day, so no rain is expected. A mild breeze may pick up around late afternoon. The day should stay warm, so enjoy the pleasant sunshine.
Friday looks bright again, with sunny spells and absolutely no hint of rain. Temperatures about 15°C, dipping to near 1°C overnight. Cool morning air gives way to comfortable midday warmth. Some mist might linger early on, but it quickly clears, revealing more blue skies as the day progresses.
Saturday remains mostly clear, keeping rain away for another day. Temperatures near 16°C during afternoon highs, dipping to about 4°C after sunset. Early morning starts off cool, but sunshine dominates from mid-morning onward. Expect a few passing clouds later, though nothing too heavy to dim the bright conditions.
Sunday ushers in even more sunshine, with no showers forecast. Temperatures about 16°C at their peak, easing to near 6°C overnight. Early cloud cover soon retreats, and light breezes keep the air feeling fresh. Conditions should stay dry, extending the spell of sunny, calm weather well into this weekend. Breezes continue until evening.
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