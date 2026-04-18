Today, Saturday, April 18, brings patchy rain to Abergavenny, with drizzly spells scattered throughout. Clouds persist for much of the day, and short sunny intervals might appear. Temperatures near 12°C are likely, so expect moderate breezes and occasional light showers. Morning mist may reduce early visibility, though nothing intense is expected.
Tomorrow is mostly bright with a slight risk of light showers after midday. Partial cloud cover could linger, yet sunshine should break through at times. Temperatures about 13°C keep conditions mild, offering a relatively calm day with gentle winds. Gentle winds from the north keep the atmosphere fairly stable, supporting a generally pleasant day overall.
The forecast looks set to bring more patchy rain on Monday, with increased cloud coverage. Temperatures near 11°C could accompany brief brighter spells, but showers may persist through late afternoon, making it feel cooler overall. Winds pick up slightly, though mild.
Breezy conditions remain with scattered rain and some cooler air on Tuesday. Temperatures about 10°C suggest a chillier day, though occasional breaks from wet weather might offer fleeting dryness. Cloudy patches dominate most hours, but short-lived sunbeams could brighten later intervals. Steady breezes keep the atmosphere unsettled into the evening.
Partly cloudy skies and a dry outlook are expected on Wednesday. Sunshine should return, lifting temperatures near 13°C. Gentle winds retain a mild feel. Early morning hours might feature a hint of fog, but it dissipates quickly. Overall clarity improves, letting stable weather shape a friendlier day. No rainfall is anticipated or expected.
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