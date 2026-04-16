Today, Thursday, April 16, sees patchy rain in Abergavenny, with skies mostly overcast and temperatures near 13°C. The local weather forecast indicates drizzle into the afternoon, offering occasional breaks in the clouds. Evening lows hover about 7°C, keeping conditions quite mild. Breezes may strengthen slightly, though calmer spells are likely.
Tomorrow remains grey, with intermittent rain showers and daytime readings near 11°C. Clouds dominate much of the day, yet the local forecast hints at brief brighter spots. Later, temperatures drop about 5°C, making the night feel distinctly cooler. Winds stay moderate, but no major gusts are expected. Sporadic drizzle might linger.
Saturday sees a mix of cloud cover and possible drizzle, though occasional sunshine might appear. Daytime weather updates suggest temperatures about 12°C, with overnight lows near 4°C. Skies should vary throughout the afternoon, alternating between drier patches and light rain. Gentle breezes maintain a comfortable feel. Humidity remains moderate overall.
Sunday’s forecast points to mostly sunny conditions and a minimal chance of rain. Bright spells continue throughout the day, driving temperatures near 12°C, while nightfall sees lows about 2°C. Moderate winds could stir in the late afternoon, but the overall outlook remains calm and mostly clear.
Monday introduces patchy rain again, with cooler daytime conditions near 10°C and occasional drizzles. Lows hover about 0°C, so the evening will feel chilly. Stronger breezes might develop, but glimpses of drier weather could still break up the grey intervals. This final day of the forecast keeps things changeable. Fleeting sunshine is possible.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.