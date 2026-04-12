Today is Sunday, April 12 in Abergavenny, and the weather features plenty of patchy rain, especially during the morning. Temperatures about 10°C are expected, with some breaks in the cloud emerging later in the day. Skies should gradually clear by evening, making conditions more settled overnight.
Tomorrow may see some sunny spells early on before light drizzle develops. Rain looks likely to be on and off through midday, with temperatures near 10°C. Occasional brighter intervals could appear toward late afternoon, offering a brief respite from the wet conditions.
Tuesday should remain relatively cool with intervals of patchy rain, especially after midday. Temperatures about 10°C persist, though morning mist may lift into low cloud. Some drier periods can develop briefly, but the chance of rain stays fairly high as the day progresses.
Wednesday appears a touch milder, with temperatures near 13°C and a mix of overcast skies and occasional showers. Light drizzle might return in the afternoon, but there is potential for fewer downpours than earlier in the week. A bit of sunshine could break through at times.
Thursday remains slightly unsettled, with daily highs about 13°C and patchy rain more likely as the afternoon unfolds. Occasional clouds might linger into the evening, yet lighter winds could make things feel more comfortable. Some breaks in the cloud cover are expected before nightfall.
Heading into this weekend, there is a chance of brighter spells, with temperatures near mild levels and reduced rainfall. Conditions could fluctuate, but a few drier intervals are possible.
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