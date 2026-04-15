Wednesday, April 15 kicks off with moderate rain and occasional lighter bursts later in the day. Temperatures near 13°C could keep things feeling mild, with lows about 8°C. This soggy weather might linger, so keep an eye on changing skies, though some breaks might appear as evening sets in.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain, mostly on and off. Temperatures about 13°C help maintain mild air, while lows near 7°C keep it cool. Expect overcast spells in between drizzle, but the day doesn’t look too bleak. Those searching for local weather updates can anticipate some drier moments in the afternoon.
Friday brings intervals of patchy rain, with overcast conditions drifting around. Temperatures near 13°C again find that balance between cool and comfortable, dipping to about 6°C overnight. Light drizzle could pepper the day, and occasional clouds stick around, giving brief glimpses of brighter skies.
This weekend starts sunny on Saturday. Temperatures about 13°C warm things up, and lows near 3°C might give a crisp morning feel. The day promises clear spells and bright sunshine, a nice shift from the earlier damp stretch. Glorious conditions should continue into Sunday, offering partly cloudy skies and temperatures near 13°C, with lows near 2°C.
All this unfolds across regions including Abergavenny, where bursts of rain give way to sunnier spells later in the week. Keep your eyes peeled for ongoing weather changes, as daily conditions vary between cloud, drizzle, and sunshine. Daily forecasts hint at shifting patterns, so watch for unexpected shifts or fleeting dry spells.
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