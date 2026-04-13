Today, Monday, April 13, brings a mix of clear skies early and patchy rain later. Temperatures near 1°C this morning should increase to about 11°C by afternoon. Brief drizzle could appear, but skies might partially clear tonight. Light winds keep conditions mild, making local weather changes relatively gentle.
Tomorrow sees mostly cloudy conditions with occasional drizzle. Temperatures about 1°C at dawn could reach near 10°C later in the day. Fog may linger in the morning, but partial breaks in the cloud cover might bring a little brightness. Showers remain likely, so expect splashes of rain.
The next day brings patchy rain and occasional breezes. Temperatures near 8°C early on could climb to about 14°C by midday. Rainfall appears likely, though sunnier interludes may break through. Some drizzle lingers, but drier moments should emerge. Clouds might shift late, offering more brightness.
The following day remains cloudy with occasional sun. Temperatures about 8°C in the morning may rise to near 14°C later. Light winds and mild conditions look set, with minimal chance of drizzle. Some brighter spells could appear, bringing a pleasant late afternoon. Evening skies may stay overcast. And dryness prevails across much of the region.
Friday edges closer to the weekend with patchy rain and possible fog. Temperatures near 7°C early may reach about 15°C, offering slightly warmer air. Skies remain mixed, moving from overcast to occasional sunshine. Light drizzle could still pop up, but dryness may extend into late evening, heading into night. Abergavenny sees similar unsettled weather patterns.
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