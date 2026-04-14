Today, Tuesday, April 14, brings a damp start with patchy drizzle lingering and overcast skies dominating the local forecast. Fog may hover in some spots, but a few clearer patches could appear later. Local weather updates suggest heavier bursts. Temperatures near 10°C keep conditions chilly, with lows about 2°C into the evening.
Tomorrow seems slightly milder, featuring occasional rain showers and some brighter intervals. Temperatures about 13°C should feel more comfortable, while the chance of steady drizzle remains high through midday. Frequent weather updates highlight possible gusts. Winds may pick up at times, but calmer spells offer a chance to spot fleeting sunny breaks.
Thursday sees ongoing unsettled conditions with patchy rain still cropping up. Abergavenny can expect temperatures near 13°C during peak hours, though cloud cover stays prominent. Occasional breaks in the clouds allow glimpses of sun, but fleeting showers remain likely as the day progresses. Expect minimal dryness between showers.
Friday continues the trend of mixed weather, with pockets of rain likely in the afternoon. Temperatures near 14°C maintain a mild feel, while lingering clouds may deliver brief damp spells. Conditions remain changeable according to local forecasts. Some partial clearing could develop late in the day as conditions gradually shift.
This weekend points to a pleasantly mild atmosphere, with the forecast suggesting near 14°C again and possible light showers. Intermittent patches of cloud are set to appear, but occasional sunshine may break through. Outdoor conditions remain changeable, so brief bursts of rain shouldn’t be surprising throughout the day.
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