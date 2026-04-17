Today, Friday, April 17, sees overcast skies, patchy rain, and a mild breeze in Abergavenny. Weather conditions remain damp, with showers likely through midday and occasional breaks later on. Temperatures near 13°C are expected, then dipping to about 5°C by the evening, maintaining a cool feel.
Tomorrow's weather forecast suggests plenty of cloud cover, with bursts of patchy rain likely in the afternoon. Some brief sunny spells may appear, though conditions stay mostly grey. Expect highs about 12°C, sinking to near 4°C overnight. Rain could intensify in spots. Mild winds may linger throughout.
This weekend arrives on Sunday with a burst of bright sunshine across the region. Skies remain largely clear, and there is no sign of rain. Expect daytime temperatures near 12°C, with cooler nights settling at about 2°C. Light winds keep conditions calm, creating a serene weather outlook.
Early next week brings Monday with a return of cloudy skies and light drizzle. Conditions remain cooler, highs near 10°C and lows about 1°C. Frequent showers may pop up on and off, accompanied by a gentle breeze. Skies could break occasionally, offering brief glimpses of sunshine, though rain remains possible.
Moving on to Tuesday, unsettled weather looks set to continue. Patchy rain reappears, and breezy conditions might keep it feeling chilly. Temperatures near 12°C could slip to about 1°C later on. Thicker cloud coverage is likely, though partial sunshine might pop up towards the end of the day. Gusts could strengthen by late afternoon, creating a dynamic weather forecast.
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