Bright spells are on offer today, Sunday, April 19, in Abergavenny, with patchy rain moving in later. Temperatures near 12°C are expected, so some cloudy intervals may pop up. Gentle wind is likely, creating comfortable weather, though brief showers might appear by evening. Sunshine remains a possibility for much of the day.
Tomorrow looks showery at times, with cloud cover in the morning and breaks of sun possible later. Temperatures about 10°C could keep things a bit cool, and rainfall chances rise in the afternoon. Patchy rain might return by early evening, but periods of brighter skies should feature. Winds remain gentle.
The next day brings a mix of cloud and sun, with limited rain expected. Temperatures near 12°C offer mild conditions, while a gentle breeze keeps things comfortable. Overcast periods could appear, but any drizzle should be brief. Local weather forecasts point to a settled day, with sunshine through the afternoon.
The following day is set to be sunny, offering a forecast with temperatures about 14°C. Mornings may start cool, but warm spells develop as the day progresses. Clear skies are likely, accompanied by light wind. Conditions look favourable for much of the afternoon, with no significant rain on the horizon.
Sun-filled skies persist on the next day, bringing temperatures near 14°C again. Mornings might feel crisp, but brighter conditions dominate by midday. Dry weather is forecast through the rest of the week, keeping the local outlook pleasant. This weekend may continue that trend, with no expected rainfall on current projections.
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