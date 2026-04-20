Today, Monday, April 20, begins with mostly clear skies, though a fair amount of patchy rain may develop later. Conditions stay mild under occasional clouds, with morning temperatures about 1°C rising to near 11°C by afternoon. Light winds keep the air fresh, but a few showers are likely.
Tomorrow sees another chance of rain, with cloud cover lingering throughout the day. Early lows hover close to 1°C, then climb to about 11°C once the sun breaks through. Winds are expected to pick up slightly, which could bring occasional gusts, but sunny intervals should brighten the afternoon.
Sunny spells dominate Wednesday, bringing dry conditions all day. Temperatures open near 1°C before rising to about 13°C. Rain stays away, and moderate breezes keep the air feeling fresh in many spots, including Abergavenny. The clear forecast offers uninterrupted sunshine, boosting overall brightness until late evening. No clouds expected overnight.
Calm skies persist Thursday as sunshine continues to dominate the scene. Early hours remain crisp with readings near 0°C, but the afternoon sees mercury climbing to about 14°C. Clouds stay scarce, and the light wind persists, keeping showers at bay. Conditions appear favourable for extended sunlight well into late day.
Clear conditions hold strong Friday, with morning lows near -1°C. Once the sun is up, temperatures peak about 14°C under bright skies. Breezes stay light, keeping things comfortable. No showers or unsettled spells appear likely, ensuring dryness. This weekend is expected to remain mild, with more sunshine on the way and calm nights ahead.
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