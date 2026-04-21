It looks partly cloudy today, Tuesday, April 21, with bursts of afternoon sunshine. Temperatures near 12°C are on the cards, and a brief shower may pass by midday. Breezes remain moderate, keeping conditions fresh as the day unfolds.
Tomorrow appears partly cloudy again, offering morning sunshine at times. Temperatures about 13°C might feel milder, and skies are expected to stay mostly dry. A gentle breeze contributes to a laid-back vibe for much of the day. No significant showery periods are anticipated, keeping outdoor plans largely unaffected. The forecast suggests stable conditions, perfect for everyday routines.
Thursday looks bright, with clear skies around midday bringing more warmth. Highs close to 15°C add a pleasant edge to the local weather update, with minimal chance of rain. In Abergavenny, conditions follow a similar pattern under mostly clear skies.
Friday remains sunny, continuing the mild trend with temperatures near 15°C by late afternoon. Light breezes accompany the steady sunshine, promising bright horizons. Clouds might form after sunset, though they’re unlikely to bring significant rain, leaving the forecast stable overall. This local weather forecast sets a reassuring tone for the end of the workweek.
This weekend seems overcast on Saturday, with temperatures close to 14°C throughout. Although grey skies could linger, the outlook remains calm. A touch of sunshine might appear briefly, but clouds look set to dominate, preserving a subdued environment. Gentle breezes will also persist, completing the week’s steady weather pattern.
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