Today is Thursday, April 23, and it looks like sunny weather with clear skies dominating. Temperatures about 16°C through the afternoon keep things warm, while dropping to near 1°C later on. No sign of rain, so the forecast remains bright. Winds stay gentle; this dryness and sunshine set a tone.
Tomorrow continues with plenty of sunshine and light breezes. Temperatures about 15°C in the daytime promise a mild feel, rising from near 1°C in the early morning. Skies remain mostly clear, bringing minimal chance of rain. Weather conditions suit those seeking a bright experience in Abergavenny. No midday clouds expected.
Saturday starts partly cloudy before brightening up later. Temperatures about 16°C keep the day feeling cosy, following a cool morning near 3°C. Any clouds should clear by midday, leaving pockets of sunshine. No rain is expected as conditions remain calm. Visibility looks favourable across the region, boosting overall comfort levels.
Sunday turns overcast, yet remains mainly dry. Temperatures near 16°C maintain mild weather, rising from about 5°C in the morning. Skies stay grey, though occasional breaks of sun could appear. Wind remains moderate, allowing a serene flow of air. No heavy rain predicted. Overall, conditions stay gentle through the day.
Monday could bring patchy rain, with showers potentially moving through in the afternoon. Temperatures about 17°C keep things warm, and early morning sees near 6°C. Occasional drizzle may appear, but it should stay light. Breezes pick up slightly later on, though nothing too dramatic. The day remains mostly comfortable overall.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.