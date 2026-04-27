Comfortable conditions approach on Friday, with temperatures about 17°C following a mild start near 8°C. Sunny intervals seem likely, establishing a warmer tone heading into this weekend. Dry skies continue dominating, while light winds add to the serene feeling. The rest of the week appears consistently pleasant, with gentle warmth and mostly unobtrusive cloud cover. Only minimal risk of showers is anticipated, ensuring a stable forecast overall. Sunny spells are increasingly likely.