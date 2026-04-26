Today, Sunday, April 26, is set to be overcast in Abergavenny with minimal rain expected. Temperatures near 16°C and a low of about 6°C keep conditions mild, accompanied by gentle breezes across the area. The sky remains consistently grey, though occasional brighter spells could pop up. No sign of snow is likely.
Tomorrow looks cloudy and damp, with patchy rain likely on and off. Temperatures about 17°C might briefly lift spirits before dipping to near 7°C overnight. Occasional gusts could stir up the late afternoon air, but a few glimpses of sunshine may appear toward evening. Skies remain mostly grey throughout.
That following day, Tuesday, brings more unsettled skies with patchy rain in the forecast. Highs near 11°C should keep things cool, and lows about 6°C maintain a light chill. Breezes could strengthen at times, though any rainfall may gradually ease as the day progresses. Snowfall remains out of the picture.
That midweek period on Wednesday sees a welcome change to sunnier conditions. Temperatures near 15°C bring a warmer feel, while overnight levels hover about 2°C, making for a crisp start. Winds may pick up during the afternoon, yet plenty of sunshine should brighten the atmosphere. No rain is predicted then.
That next day, Thursday, ushers in moderate rain that persists through much of the day. Temperatures near 12°C could feel cool in the drizzle, with lows about 7°C offering minimal nighttime warmth. Steadier rainfall is expected, potentially maintaining damp conditions well into the evening. Additional downpours are likely before midnight.
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