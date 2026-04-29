Today looks bright and sunny on Wednesday, April 29, with temperatures near 15°C in the afternoon and about 3°C at dawn. Gentle breezes should persist, making the weather forecast quite pleasant in Abergavenny. Skies appear clear, and no rain is expected, allowing a day filled with warm sunshine.
The outlook tomorrow stays sunny, with maximum temperatures about 17°C and early lows near 4°C. Dry conditions should dominate, though a few clouds might drift by late in the evening. Overall, a comfortable day with minimal wind and a continued bright atmosphere for much of Thursday.
Expect a mix of cloud and imminent drizzle on Friday, with temperatures near 18°C by midday and about 4°C at sunrise. Showers could develop in the afternoon, bringing light rain for some hours. Overcast skies become persistent, signalling a shift from the recent sunshine.
Some patchy rain is possible on Saturday, with midday temperatures near 16°C and morning values about 6°C. Partly cloudy spells might break up the grey, but heavier showers are likely during mid-afternoon. Conditions may improve slightly towards late evening, although remaining mostly cloudy and somewhat damp.
Heavy rain features prominently on Sunday, with top temperatures about 11°C and minimal fluctuation overnight. Steady wet weather and persistent cloud cover define much of the day, creating a stark contrast to earlier sunny spells. Conditions remain damp well into the evening, wrapping up the week on a soggy note. Occasional brief breaks in showers may appear, yet the overall outlook stays gloomy for many areas.
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