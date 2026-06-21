Sunshine dazzles today, Sunday, June 21, across Abergavenny, with clear skies and temperatures near 23°C. Breezes stay gentle this morning, and no rain is expected through midday. The afternoon remains bright, offering extended periods of sunshine. Evening conditions are calm, rounding off a lovely start to the week.
Warmer spells appear tomorrow, with partly cloudy intervals and highs about 27°C. Early fog might make a brief showing, but it clears quickly to reveal a comfortable day. Winds should stay light, and any chance of rain looks slim. Afternoon brightness lingers, maintaining a pleasant outlook well into the evening.
More sunshine arrives on Tuesday, pushing temperatures near 30°C by midday. Light breezes provide minor relief as the mercury rises, and cloud cover remains limited. The morning starts off mild, gradually becoming hotter towards afternoon. Skies remain mostly clear past sunset, keeping conditions tranquil into late night.
Heat intensifies on Wednesday with highs about 32°C under predominantly sunny skies. A hint of mist could appear around dawn, though it is likely to vanish with the steady climb in temperature. Afternoon sun dominates, ensuring a visibly bright day. Evening hours stay dry, ending on a warm note.
Another surge arrives Thursday, bringing temperatures about 34°C and scarcely any clouds. Conditions look set to stay hot throughout daylight hours, and breezes remain light. An uninterrupted spell of warm weather extends through the rest of the week, promising continued high temperatures heading into this weekend. No significant showers are anticipated, keeping the forecast notably dry.
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