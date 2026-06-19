Today is Friday, June 19 with early mist turning into patchy rain nearby. Clouds dominate at first but may lighten later in the day. Temperatures near 22°C keep the air mild, accompanied by a breeze that remains gentle. Some afternoon breaks in the cloud cover are possible, bringing a hint of sunshine. This forecast is valid for Abergavenny, providing a comfortable atmosphere.
Tomorrow looks partly cloudy, with limited rain risk during the early morning hours. Temperatures about 21°C create pleasant conditions, and gentler winds help maintain a calm feel. Brighter intervals could appear in the afternoon, allowing for a decent amount of sunshine before evening clouds move back in.
After that comes Sunday, bringing more sunshine, and temperatures close to 26°C contribute to a warmer stretch. Skies remain clear, with only a slight possibility of rain creeping in late afternoon. Gentle breezes persist throughout, making conditions consistently mild, while bright spells dominate much of the day.
Next is Monday, promising partly cloudy weather, with temperatures near 27°C reflecting continuing warmth. Early morning mist could appear but should fade quickly, ensuring minimal rain chances generally. The air stays comfortable, and daylight hours feature occasional sunshine breaking through scattered clouds, maintaining a pleasantly balanced forecast.
Then comes Tuesday, continuing the sunny trend, featuring temperatures about 28°C and a mostly clear sky. Any lingering cloud cover should remain sparse, leaving room for ample brightness. Light breezes prevail, and rain chances stay negligible. Conditions appear warm throughout, capping off a steady stretch of weather.
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