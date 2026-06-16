Today, Tuesday, June 16, in Abergavenny starts cloudy, with some drizzle around dawn. Conditions turn brighter by midday, giving way to partial sunshine that could last into evening. Temperatures about 20°C are likely, with overnight lows near 11°C. Light breezes should keep the air feeling fresh.
Tomorrow remains partly cloudy, bringing a small chance of light rain through mid-morning. Some brief clear spells appear by lunchtime, and brighter weather could linger into late afternoon. Temperatures about 20°C feel comfortable, with lows near 11°C under mild breezes that encourage mostly pleasant conditions.
Thursday looks warmer, hovering near 22°C as morning fog slowly lifts. Patchy rain might develop briefly, but clearer skies emerge by late afternoon, offering a fairly bright close to the day. Evening sees temperatures dipping close to 11°C, ensuring a gentle transition into a calm night.
Friday promises sunny conditions, with highs about 24°C bringing a summery feel. Early morning mist burns off quickly, so widespread sunshine dominates much of the day. Gentle breezes keep the atmosphere refreshing, and temperatures settle to near 14°C after dusk, allowing for a quietly comfortable evening overall.
Saturday sees a slight dip, with highs hovering about 22°C and occasional drizzle looming. Light rain may linger through parts of the morning, but sunny intervals could develop later, lifting spirits in the afternoon. Mild breezes persist, and nighttime readings settle near 15°C, wrapping up a moderate spell. The rest of the week continues to mix occasional sun with light breezes, keeping conditions fairly pleasant overall.
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