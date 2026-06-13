Today is Saturday, June 13, and the local forecast promises plenty of sun. Skies look clear, with temperatures near 17°C in Abergavenny and night-time values about 7°C. A mild breeze might develop later, but rainfall risk is minimal, so conditions should remain largely bright and pleasant throughout the day.
Tomorrow appears slightly cloudier, with a few patches of shade overhead. Temperatures could rise to about 20°C and dip near 8°C at night. Sunshine is still expected to make an appearance, though there’s only a modest chance of rain. Keep an eye out for occasional clouds drifting across the sky.
The next day may bring a hint of patchy rain, with afternoon values hovering near 18°C and overnight levels about 9°C. Intermittent drizzle might be on the cards, but heavier downpours look unlikely. Breaks in the cloud cover could offer bursts of sunshine, ensuring the weather remains a bit unpredictable.
Later in the week, conditions trend warmer, as temperatures climb to about 21°C and fall near 8°C after dark. Light rain may develop in short spurts, yet bright spells should break through the clouds. An easygoing breeze might accompany this pattern, keeping the atmosphere feeling comfortably mild during daytime hours.
Rounding out the period, conditions persist, with highs settle near 18°C, with nights hovering about 11°C. Patchy rain is once again possible, but extended cloudy stretches might alternate with moments of clarity. Comfortable daytime temperatures should prevail, although a bit of wind could stir as weather systems shift across the area.
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