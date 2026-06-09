Today, Tuesday, June 9, in Abergavenny brings patchy rain with brisk breezes, and temperatures near 14°C. Lowest readings may dip to about 6°C, so the air could feel cool, especially early on. Lighter spots might briefly appear, but lingering showers persist through the afternoon. Overcast skies dominate, keeping conditions grey.
Tomorrow sees drizzle returning with highs about 14°C again and lows near 6°C. Cloud cover stays heavy, reducing sunlight for much of the day. Brief breaks in the gloom may allow a hint of brightness, yet scattered showers remain likely. Winds relax slightly, though damp weather stays firmly in place.
Expect heavier spells of rain Thursday, with temperatures about 13°C and lows near 6°C. Fog patches could form during cooler moments, making the afternoon misty. Rainfall intensity might fluctuate, but wet conditions continue deep into evening. Occasional breaks in the cloud deck are possible, though they’re unlikely to last long.
Milder air arrives Friday, lifting highs near 21°C while lows rest about 14°C. Patchy rain is possible but should be lighter than previous days. Intervals of sunshine may brighten midmorning and late afternoon. Clouds remain in play, yet the overall trend points toward slightly drier and warmer conditions than earlier.
Sunny skies arrive Saturday, pushing temperatures near 24°C, with lows settling about 13°C. This weekend appears mostly stable, with minimal chance of any showers. Clear spells broaden by midday, bringing bright weather through most hours. Light winds add a gentle feel, marking a distinct shift from the recent grey spells.
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