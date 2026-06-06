Today, Saturday, June 6, marks this weekend’s beginning in Abergavenny with moderate rain likely and skies staying cloudy. Temperatures near 15°C and a mild breeze give the day a cool feel. Occasional wet spells should continue through the day, making it quite damp overall, though brief breaks in the cloud may appear. Rainfall may intensify occasionally, though heavy downpours are not expected.
Tomorrow brings patchy rain and lighter cloud cover, with temperatures about 17°C. Skies might stay grey at times, but occasional sunshine could pop through. The air feels slightly warmer, offering a gentler atmosphere despite possible drizzle. Expect a few fleeting showers, though longer drier intervals are on the cards.
Mild conditions continue Monday, though moderate rain is in the forecast with temperatures near 14°C. Overcast periods may dominate, accompanied by occasional bursts of rainfall. The day could remain rather soggy, so any sunnier spells may be brief. Cooler breezes keep things feeling fresh. Occasional lulls could reveal drier spells.
Clearer skies might appear Tuesday, though patchy rain remains possible with temperatures about 14°C. Sunny moments could brighten the afternoon, but expect moderate cloud and sporadic dampness. Conditions should stay mild, making for a generally comfortable day overall. Occasional breezes will maintain a very pleasant daytime feel.
The middle of the week sees patchy rain on Wednesday, with temperatures near 15°C. Overcast spells might dominate, though occasional brightness can shine through. Skies should remain mostly cloudy, but the rainfall is likely lighter. A cool morning could give way to a pleasantly mild afternoon.
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