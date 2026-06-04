Cloudy conditions drive the local forecast today, Thursday, June 4, with patchy rain rolling in from early morning. Temperatures near 16°C and fresh winds could create a brisk atmosphere. Overcast skies dominate most of the day, though the chance of heavier showers remains moderate. Occasional drizzle might persist into late evening.
Scattered showers linger tomorrow, with temperatures drifting about 15°C. Gentle breezes continue, but some brighter spells might break through in the afternoon. Damp weather persists, so occasional drizzle is likely across many areas, ensuring lingering wet conditions remain part of Friday’s forecast. Light cloud cover may keep skies fairly grey.
Expect moderate rain on Saturday, with temperatures near 17°C keeping things mostly mild. Showers may be steady for much of the day, leaving surfaces damp and puddled. Gusty winds could pick up, but a few brief dry intervals cannot be ruled out. Conditions remain somewhat unsettled for those near Abergavenny.
Occasional rainfall continues Sunday, with temperatures about 16°C offering a mild outlook. Light showers may pop up in the afternoon, though some overcast breaks could spare certain spots. Expect patchy rain at intervals, but heavier bursts seem less likely than earlier in the week. Gentle winds complement the generally calmer mood.
Mild yet wet conditions persist Monday, bringing moderate rain throughout the day and night. Temperatures near 14°C keep it cool, and winds may strengthen. On-and-off showers could linger well into the evening, concluding a stretch of unsettled weather across the region. Cloud cover is expected to stay prevalent.
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