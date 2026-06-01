Today (Monday, June 1) in Abergavenny brings moderate rain through much of the day, with occasional mist early on. Temperatures near 9°C in the morning should climb to about 15°C by afternoon. Expect consistent showers and cloudy skies heading into the evening, creating a damp setup for this weather forecast.
Tomorrow looks unsettled again with moderate rain continuing on and off. Temperatures about 11°C around dawn might rise to near 18°C by midday. Expect patchy downpours and some misty spells, though brighter intervals could emerge in the afternoon, keeping watchers alert. Clouds remain dominant, keeping conditions breezy and slightly warmer.
Wednesday brings patchy rain nearby and occasional drizzle. Morning temperatures hover about 9°C, rising to near 17°C later. Showers may pop up intermittently, but sunny spells could break through by evening. Breezy conditions will persist, so expect fairly swift-moving clouds and a refreshingly cool vibe overall throughout this midweek forecast.
Thursday sees more changeable weather with some patchy rain lingering at times. Early hours might dip to about 7°C, while afternoon readings reach near 15°C. Light rain showers remain possible, though occasional sunshine could peek through. The forecast stays breezy, delivering a cooler vibe as clouds drift in and out.
Friday signals a mix of overcast skies and patchy rain. Temperatures about 6°C at sunrise may climb to near 15°C by mid-afternoon. Light rain appears likely, occasionally turning heavier. A brisk wind could stir things up, but expect breaks in the clouds before the day winds down. Staying breezy.
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