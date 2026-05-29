Friday, May 29 arrives with patchy rain in the early morning, clearing quickly for generous sunny spells by midday. Temperatures near 20°C bring a pleasant feel, and brighter skies extend late into the evening. A few clouds may linger in spots, but the broader outlook stays mild around Abergavenny, offering limited rain into the night.
Tomorrow looks sunny from early hours until dusk, delivering a mostly dry forecast with only a gentle breeze. Temperatures reach about 21°C beneath clear skies, creating an inviting setting for anyone seeking a bright day. Minimal cloud cover and hardly any rain keep the atmosphere pleasant throughout.
A mild shift arrives Sunday, bringing patchy rain closer to midday. Temperatures hover near 19°C, with drier intervals breaking through in the late afternoon. Overcast skies may dominate at times, though no severe downpours are anticipated. Limited patches of sunshine could still emerge before dusk.
Further changes come Monday, with morning drizzle persisting until mid-morning. Temperatures sit about 18°C, accompanied by noticeable cloud coverage that could ease briefly by midday. Showers might return later, keeping conditions unsteady but not intense. Occasional bright spells might peek through if clouds thin in the evening.
Late in the week, Tuesday features moderate rain and intermittent dry intervals. Temperatures approach 19°C, with heavier showers potentially arriving by late afternoon. A few glimpses of sun might slip through, but wet conditions look likely overall. A final dose of unsettled weather lingers throughout the evening, ensuring the day ends on a damp note.
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