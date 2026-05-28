Today, Thursday, May 28, in Abergavenny starts with patchy rain, though brighter spells should gradually appear. Clouds might linger, but glimpses of sunshine are expected in the afternoon. Occasional thundery clouds could pop up later. Temperatures near 23°C bring a warm feel to outdoor weather, despite possible light rain.
Tomorrow promises plenty of sunshine, with mostly clear skies and no rain expected. Light breezes should keep conditions comfortable, as temperatures near 20°C allow for pleasant midday warmth. A few morning clouds could appear, but they’re not likely to linger. The day overall looks perfect for bright and dry weather.
This weekend begins with Saturday looking sunny again, offering long spells of clear skies. Temperatures near 20°C keep things mild, and any breeze should be gentle. No significant rain is expected, so conditions remain stable. A mix of early sun and late afternoon light cloud could round out the day.
Sunday may bring a shift, with patchy rain on the cards. Some breaks of sun might occur, but clouds appear more dominant. Temperatures near 17°C suggest a cooler feel, if showers roll through. Conditions won’t be constant downpours, yet bursts of drizzle could crop up at times throughout the day.
Monday looks wetter, with moderate rain likely for much of the day. Heavy cloud cover seems probable, limiting any bright intervals. Temperatures about 14°C mean a noticeably cooler outlook. Rainfall could persist during morning and afternoon before easing off later. Conditions may still feel damp, so a grey atmosphere is anticipated.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.