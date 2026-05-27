Today, Wednesday, May 27, looks set for patchy rain in Abergavenny, though skies might brighten later. Temperatures near 24°C should keep things warm, with an early morning low about 14°C. Expect a gentle breeze that could pick up slightly in the afternoon. Conditions stay mostly cloudy until late.
Tomorrow may bring more patchy rain, particularly around midday. Temperatures about 23°C will taper down to near 10°C overnight, offering a comfortable contrast for evening hours. Some sunny spells could break through the clouds, giving a brief period of calmer weather and occasional brightness.
Friday appears partly cloudy, with temperatures near 20°C by midday. Overnight values settle about 10°C. Light winds mean the forecast remains calm, limiting any heavier rain risk. Skies might open up to occasional sun, delivering a mild transition into the weekend. Drizzle chances stay low, ensuring a mostly dry afternoon.
This weekend arrives Saturday with sunny weather. Temperatures about 21°C coincide with lighter breezes. Early hours hover near 9°C, so the day starts fairly crisp. Minimal cloud cover is on the horizon, suggesting extended spells of bright skies through much of the day.
Sunday may see a return of patchy rain, with temperatures near 19°C. Lows drop about 9°C overnight, and breezes could strengthen slightly. Cloudy periods might alternate with sunshine, leading to a varied forecast. Breezes might gust more vigorously late morning, potentially clearing some cloud cover before brief showers reappear. Heavier downpours remain generally rare. Overall, the day remains mild despite that possibility of scattered showers.
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