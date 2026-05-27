Sunday may see a return of patchy rain, with temperatures near 19°C. Lows drop about 9°C overnight, and breezes could strengthen slightly. Cloudy periods might alternate with sunshine, leading to a varied forecast. Breezes might gust more vigorously late morning, potentially clearing some cloud cover before brief showers reappear. Heavier downpours remain generally rare. Overall, the day remains mild despite that possibility of scattered showers.