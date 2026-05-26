Today, Tuesday, May 26, is set to be mostly sunny despite the possibility of patchy rain in Abergavenny, with sunshine expected. Temperatures near 28°C could make it feel quite warm, while light winds keep the day calm. Brief rain in the afternoon is possible, but bright spells should dominate. Humidity remains moderate, making the air feel quite comfortable overall.
Tomorrow might turn wetter, with about 24°C at its peak. A few thundery outbreaks could be around, but occasional sunny periods may break through cloud cover. Lingering showers are likely, though conditions remain fairly mild. Winds could pick up slightly, but they shouldn’t disrupt the generally pleasant forecast.
Thursday promises a blend of clouds and clearer skies, with temperatures about 24°C again. Patchy rain remains possible, particularly in the early morning. Sunshine might emerge by midday, helping the weather feel pleasantly warm. Late-day showers are not ruled out, yet bright intervals should linger.
Friday should offer vibrant sunshine and near 25°C highs under mostly clear skies. Rain seems unlikely, giving the day a drier forecast overall. Gentle breezes add to the comfortable conditions and keep the humidity in check. Cooler nights remain possible, but daytime warmth is set to dominate.
This weekend on Saturday keeps the warmth going, with about 25°C likely. Patchy rain or even moderate downpours could develop in the afternoon. Thunder might pop up in some spots, yet sunny intervals should still appear. Breezy conditions could arise later, but the overall forecast still stays on the warmer side.
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