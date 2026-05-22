Today, Friday, May 22 brings sunny weather, with highs near 21°C and lows about 10°C. Gentle breezes are expected, keeping conditions agreeable. No rain is in sight, so clear skies will prevail. Sunshine dominates for much of the day, leading to a delightful mix of warmth and light winds.
Tomorrow continues the bright trend with clear skies and plenty of sunshine. Temperatures about 22°C and lows near 11°C maintain a steady warmth. Gentle winds create a relaxed setting, and no significant clouds are anticipated. Dry conditions remain in place, fostering another day of inviting weather.
This weekend, Sunday should stay sunny, featuring highs near 24°C and lows about 11°C. Very little cloud cover is expected, and any breeze that appears will likely remain light. No rain is forecast, so the very bright pattern persists. Sunshine may linger nicely into the gentle evening.
Expect even warmer conditions Monday, with highs about 27°C and lows near 15°C. Skies remain largely clear, accompanied by gentle winds throughout. Dry weather persists for most of the day, allowing the sun to shine freely. Reports from Abergavenny confirm a prolonged spell of bright, comfortable days.
Tuesday could introduce patchy rain, primarily in the afternoon or evening. Highs hover near 26°C, while lows sit about 16°C. Early hours might remain clear, but showers are increasingly probable later. Warmth persists before any rain arrives, rounding off these days of sunny skies with a hint of change. Misty conditions could develop overnight, but heavier rainfall remains rather minimal.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.