Today, Tuesday, May 19, brings moderate rain and cloudy skies. Temperatures hover about 15°C, and winds blow about 22 mph. Showers may lighten later, but rain is still likely toward evening. Skies in Abergavenny remain particularly grey for much of the day.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain gradually easing, with temperatures near 16°C and gentler breezes about 20 mph. Conditions turn partly cloudy by late afternoon, offering occasional sunny spells. Light rain is possible, but less intense than today, allowing for brief breaks under clearer skies by early evening. Expect a mild night as drizzle fades.
Thursday appears pleasantly mild, with temperatures about 19°C and calmer winds near 12 mph. Clouds linger in the morning, but patchy rain is expected to be minimal. Sunny spells develop by midday, bringing a brighter feel. Conditions remain comfortable into the evening, with barely any hint of showers. Overall, fairly settled.
Friday promises mostly sunny weather, with temperatures about 21°C and light winds near 14 mph. Early clouds quickly give way to bright conditions, creating a warm midday. Rain chances stay low, and sunshine lasts well into the afternoon. Evening is expected to remain mild as skies stay relatively clear. Overall, great conditions continue.
This weekend looks even warmer, with temperatures near 22°C and gentle winds about 6 mph. Occasional patchy rain could appear early in the day, but brighter periods prevail through the afternoon. Skies may turn cloudy later, yet rainfall should remain light. Overall, pleasant conditions extend through the rest of the week.
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