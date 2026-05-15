Today, Friday, May 15, brings patchy rain and drizzle, with temperatures about 1°C early on before climbing to near 11°C later. Conditions remain mostly cloudy, and rain is quite likely throughout the day. Wind speeds could pick up slightly, making it feel cool overall, but brief sunny spells may appear occasionally.
Tomorrow looks fairly damp too, with light showers on and off. Temperatures near 12°C in the afternoon and down to about 1°C overnight will keep things chilly. Skies might clear briefly, yet a mix of rain and cloud lingers, so expect some passing wet conditions.
This weekend on Sunday could bring more unsettled weather, with mist in the morning and patchy rain developing by midday. Temperatures about 12°C will offer mild air, although clouds remain thick at times. Light drizzle may give way to occasional breaks of sun, but the chance of extra showers remains high.
Monday could see moderate rainfall, with possible downpours pushing totals higher. Temperatures near 13°C might feel muggy at peak times. Skies likely stay overcast, with a strong likelihood of repeated showers and conditions turning slightly breezy into the evening.
Tuesday’s forecast suggests patchy rain again and fresh winds. Maximum temperatures about 15°C keep things fairly mild, though you might notice gusty conditions picking up. Overcast skies dominate much of the day, with some light drizzle in places. Abergavenny is included in these weather changes. Winds could gust strongly at times, reinforcing the unsettled pattern. Occasional bright intervals remain possible. Rain coverage remains variable.
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