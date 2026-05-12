Today in Abergavenny, Tuesday, May 12, patchy rain is set to linger with occasional sunny intervals. Wind speeds stay moderate, so expect a breezy feel. Temperatures near 13°C and dropping to about 2°C overnight mean a fairly cool day. Cloud cover dominates but brief clear spells could appear.
Tomorrow keeps a rainy mood, with steadier showers at times. Conditions remain windy, offering brisk gusts but fewer sunny spells. Temperatures about 11°C during the afternoon and near 4°C after dark. Cloudy skies hold firm, and the possibility of intermittent drizzle persists across local areas.
The following day, Thursday, looks chillier, with grey conditions likely. Temperatures near 10°C in the day, falling to about 4°C by night. Overcast skies maintain a cool backdrop, accompanied by occasional light rain. Wind gusts ease a little, yet the chance of wet weather continues through the evening.
Next day, Friday, brings more unsettled weather, with persistent rain and breezes. Temperatures near 11°C are expected, while lows hover about 2°C overnight. Brief breaks in cloud might occur, but damp conditions stick around. Though not as gusty, the rainfall remains consistent and sets a dreary mood overall.
This weekend sees patchy rain and potential drizzle, with daytime readings near 11°C. Nights dip to about 1°C, so expect a noticeable chill. Skies remain mostly cloudy, though a few sunny intervals may pop up. Breezes stay gentle, and occasional showers could linger into late hours. Lingering moisture might cause a damp start to the following day, maintaining slightly mild conditions.
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