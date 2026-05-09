Today, Saturday, May 9, in Abergavenny is starting with a mix of sunshine and patchy rain later. Gentle breezes near 13 mph could create a slight chill, but temperatures about 17°C should keep things mild. Skies might turn overcast by midday, with a high chance of light rain continuing into the evening.
Tomorrow is looking greyer, with patchy rain drifting in for much of the day. Winds might pick up, and temperatures hover near 12°C. Occasional breaks in the cloud may show up, though showers remain possible into the afternoon. Expect it to feel cooler, especially when the rain arrives.
Expect Monday to continue unsettled conditions, featuring spells of patchy rain and widespread clouds. Temperatures about 12°C and moderate breezes keep the air feeling fresh. Showers may come and go, so any brighter moments could be brief. Overall, it remains a damp day before nightfall brings some potential clearing.
Anticipate Tuesday to appear warmer, with temperatures near 14°C and occasional spells of light rain. Cloud cover should dominate much of the day, yet a few sunnier intervals could break through. Breezes stay moderate, adding a cool edge. Rainfall looks limited, but scattered drops cannot be ruled out entirely.
Expect Wednesday to turn breezier, with gusts picking up at times and temperatures about 11°C. Showers are likely, mixing with the odd bright spell here and there. Skies should stay cloudy, and any rain might linger well into the afternoon. Conditions could ease slowly, though this changeable weather holds on for now.
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