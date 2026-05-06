Today is Wednesday, May 6, and the weather forecast suggests patchy rain with temperatures about 12°C and a mild breeze. Early drizzle could linger, but some drier conditions might develop in the afternoon, providing brief breaks from the dampness. Local updates indicate the chance of rain remains quite high. Winds stay gentle, ensuring minimal gusts throughout the day.
Tomorrow looks similar, with patchy showers and temperatures about 13°C. Some sunny intervals may appear between showers, but expect wet spells to persist throughout the day. The breeze picks up slightly, bringing cooler moments, especially during the morning hours. Lighter breezes may offer occasional comfort between showers.
Expect moderate rainfall on Friday, with heavier bursts possible late morning. Temperatures near 15°C should keep conditions mild, though persistent rain might lead to soggy spots. Occasional brighter skies could pop up, but they may be brief. Brief lulls could give way to short-lived dryness.
A milder start arrives on Saturday, featuring temperatures close to 16°C. Patchy rain is again on the cards, although the occasional dry window could emerge. These local weather updates are useful for those monitoring Abergavenny once. Gentle warmth should bring a pleasant midday feel.
Sunday rounds out the weekend on a cooler note, with moderate rain dominating. Temperatures near 9°C will feel brisk under the persistent showers. Blustery winds might intensify the chilly vibe, making the day feel damp and overcast. Further forecasts suggest staying aware of changing conditions through the rest of the week. Strong winds may develop briefly.
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