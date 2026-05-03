Today, Sunday, May 3, in Abergavenny, is predicted to bring patchy rain and occasional mist. Temperatures near 15°C offer mild air, while a low about 7°C arrives later at night. Gentle breezes keep the atmosphere relatively calm through the day, with showers more likely by late afternoon. Late-night fog cannot be ruled out.
Tomorrow sees more patchy rain, though lighter, with skies staying mostly cloudy. Temperatures near 13°C and lows around 9°C may accompany drizzle, especially around midday. Light winds help maintain a cool, comfortable feel, and brief clearing could occur in the early evening. Moist conditions persist until dusk.
The following day, Tuesday, is likely to reach about 13°C, with scattered rain passing through at intervals. Early hours begin near 6°C before climbing gradually, as partial cloud cover lingers overhead. Occasional breaks might reveal fleeting brighter spells, mainly around midday. Later rain might taper off briefly.
Midweek conditions appear cooler, with a daytime high near 10°C and nighttime levels settling around 4°C. Rain remains a factor off and on, introducing damp stretches alongside pockets of murky cloud. Winds pick up slightly, adding a brisk quality to the weather. Mists are possible in the early morning. Patchy drizzle could linger into the evening.
Later on Thursday, milder hints return, bringing a peak near 11°C. Overnight lows sit around 5°C, and drizzle could still arise, though likelihood is lower than earlier in the week. Cloudy intervals persist, but calmer spells may develop in the afternoon, offering a gentler forecast overall. Night-time cloud cover offers a subdued end to the day.
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