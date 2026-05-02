Today, Saturday, May 2 sees moderate rain, with temperatures near 16°C during the day and about 6°C after dark. Abergavenny can look forward to cloudy conditions deep into the evening, accompanied by occasional light drizzle. Skies may briefly clear in the afternoon, but wet weather remains the dominant feature. Light winds may accompany these showers, keeping conditions mild.
Tomorrow continues the outlook for moderate rain, with daytime temperatures near 15°C and about 10°C later on. Showers could intensify by midday, followed by periods of overcast skies. Brief thunder is possible as evening approaches, so heavier bursts of wet weather cannot be ruled out. Light south-easterly breezes might appear.
Monday carries on with further moderate rain, as highs settle near 14°C and about 9°C overnight. Morning mist could linger, leading to dull skies through much of the day. Intervals of drizzle may break up steady rain, but a consistently damp forecast is still anticipated. Occasional gusts remain possible.
Tuesday brings a chance of patchy rain, with temperatures near 11°C and about 5°C after sunset. Overcast conditions may dominate, but occasional breaks in the cloud could offer momentary dry spells. Light drizzle might return by late afternoon, though heavier rainfall appears less likely. Fog may develop briefly overnight.
Wednesday keeps a similar trend, with highs close to 11°C and about 4°C towards dawn. Cloudy spells remain in the forecast, interspersed with brief clear intervals. Rain showers could pop up around midday and may persist intermittently, though any downpours are expected to be fairly light. Winds look gentle overall.
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