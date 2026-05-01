Today, Friday, May 1, in Abergavenny sees patchy rain, starting modestly before easing late afternoon. Temperatures near 18°C keep it mild, with possible cloud cover and occasional drizzle. Evening skies might turn clearer, but some rain remains possible. Temperatures about 7°C overnight, leaving a crisp feeling. Watch for stray drips.
Tomorrow brings moderate rain most of the day, with bursts of heavier showers likely. Temperatures near 16°C stay comfortable, though rain might persist into late evening. Skies could clear slightly after dark, but steady drizzle remains possible. Light breaks may emerge briefly, so keep an eye out for sudden changes.
Sunday sees more moderate rain on and off, with morning drizzle likely. Temperatures about 14°C feel a bit cooler. Occasional mist may roll in, and showers dominate much of the day. A few drier intervals could appear, though rain stays prominent. Fog might develop briefly before nightfall, adding extra dampness.
Monday carries on with patchy rain through the afternoon. Temperatures close to 16°C bring mild air, and early fog could loom. Drizzle remains possible into evening, though occasional brighter spells may show up. Conditions stay fairly calm after dusk, leaving dampness behind. Expect moderate cloud cover throughout most local areas.
Tuesday rounds things off with more clouds and patchy rain. Temperatures near 13°C keep it on the cooler side, and scattered showers could strike by midday. Overcast skies are likely in the afternoon, followed by drizzle in the evening. A gentler spell might arrive later, ending the day rather quietly.
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