Today, Tuesday, May 5, brings partly cloudy skies with minimal rain. Mist lingers early, but conditions brighten by midday. Temperatures near 13°C keep things pleasant, offering a gentle start to the forecast. A light breeze moves through, providing a comfortable feel in Abergavenny and shaping the weather outlook.
Tomorrow introduces patchy rain through midday, with short breaks offering glimpses of brighter weather. Temperatures about 11°C may feel cooler, especially beneath passing showers. Overcast spells linger, yet occasional sunny intervals are possible. Drizzle could appear later, extending the showery pattern. Conditions remain mild enough to keep the day damp but manageable.
Expect a mix of overcast skies and light drizzle on Thursday, shifting from a morning chill near 3°C to highs about 13°C. Showery spells are likely, but windows of brightness remain. A gentle breeze keeps humidity in check, allowing the day to feel moderately fresh. Drizzle may persist into evening.
Closing the workweek, Friday appears wetter, featuring moderate rain and downpours at intervals. Temperatures about 14°C bring a milder edge, though showers could stick around through midday. Overcast conditions dominate, with light drizzle possible by late afternoon. The weather remains unsettled, creating a damp scenario for much of the day.
This weekend sees moderate rain persisting on Saturday, with temperatures near 15°C rounding out the forecast. Showers develop early and intensify by midday, leading to a rather soggy afternoon. Mist or drizzle could crop up late, reinforcing overcast skies. It’s a damp close to the week, maintaining cool, wet conditions.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.