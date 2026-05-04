Today, Monday, May 4, brings patchy rain nearby with occasional clouds. Temperatures about 14°C are likely by midday, dropping near 9°C towards evening. Mist may develop early on, but heavier bursts seem limited. Some brighter spells could peek through, though lingering grey skies keep conditions feeling damp. Overall, expect a cooler feel.
Tomorrow stays partly cloudy, with highs about 13°C and lows near 5°C. Any early chill should fade once sunshine appears. There might be a brief drizzle in places, but widespread rain looks unlikely. Overall, occasional clouds could obscure the sun, yet some warm moments are expected during the afternoon.
Midweek sees more unsettled conditions, with Wednesday peaking near 11°C by day and slipping about 6°C overnight. Patchy rain remains possible, especially during morning hours. Some breaks in cloud cover may occur, offering brief drier spells. However, a damp feel is likely to persist throughout much of the day.
Expect a mix of drizzle and occasional brightness as Thursday hovers near 14°C, later dropping near 6°C. Showers may appear sporadically, although heavier rainfall is not anticipated. Cloudy skies should dominate, but some fleeting sunny periods could emerge. Evening hours might feel cooler, despite minimal wind throughout the day.
The final stretch looks milder, with Friday reaching about 14°C before dropping near 4°C after sunset. Abergavenny can expect patchy rain at times, though dryness could prevail for part of the afternoon. Light breezes and partial sunshine might lift the mood slightly. This weekend appears calm, maintaining mostly moderate weather overall.
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