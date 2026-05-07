The following day has cooler moments, with overnight lows about 2°C and daytime highs near 11°C. Patchy rain returns, offering occasional light showers through morning and afternoon. Cloud cover lingers, but a few clear breaks are possible. Abergavenny is included in this forecast, highlighting local weather updates. The breeze remains gentle before sunset, and a late drizzle might appear after dark, though amounts look modest. Temperatures remain subdued.