Today, Thursday, May 7, brings patchy rain and intermittent clouds, with temperatures about 5°C in the early hours climbing near 13°C by mid-afternoon. Light showers may develop, so conditions might feel damp throughout the day. Occasional sunny spells could appear between the cloud cover, but brief drizzle is likely.
Tomorrow sees more patchy rain, with temperatures near 7°C at dawn and rising about 15°C in the afternoon. Conditions could fluctuate, offering occasional glimpses of brighter skies before another round of drizzle. Dampness persists, making it feel cooler than the actual reading at times.
This weekend looks slightly warmer on Saturday, reaching near 16°C, though patchy rain could interrupt any sunshine. Early temperatures hover about 7°C, gradually warming as the day progresses. Light drizzle remains possible in the afternoon, with breezes picking up slightly. Skies may brighten occasionally.
The next day sees overcast skies and a high near 12°C, with a low of about 5°C overnight. Persistent clouds dominate the day, though the chance of drizzle remains minimal. Mild breezes are likely, ensuring the day feels fresh despite limited sunshine across the region.
The following day has cooler moments, with overnight lows about 2°C and daytime highs near 11°C. Patchy rain returns, offering occasional light showers through morning and afternoon. Cloud cover lingers, but a few clear breaks are possible. Abergavenny is included in this forecast, highlighting local weather updates. The breeze remains gentle before sunset, and a late drizzle might appear after dark, though amounts look modest. Temperatures remain subdued.
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