Here in Abergavenny, Sunday, May 10 sees patchy rain in the early hours, then some overcast conditions moving in by midday. Occasional breaks could bring a glimpse of sunshine, but don’t expect long clear spells. Temperatures about 12°C, dipping near 4°C overnight, suggest a pleasantly cool day.
Tomorrow remains unsettled with patchy rain appearing sporadically. Cloudy skies dominate, although fleeting sunny intervals might peek through. Highs hover about 10°C, and lows near 2°C indicate a chilly evening. The forecast points to brief showers in the late afternoon, so expect a damp feel.
The next day could bring improvement, with partly cloudy skies allowing more sunshine. Tuesday’s temperatures approach 13°C in the afternoon, maintaining a fresher vibe, while overnight lows settle near 1°C. Light breezes accompany these conditions, making the day feel calm. Rain chances look minimal, offering a welcome break from drizzle.
Midweek reintroduces unsettled weather, with scattered showers likely through much of the day. Wednesday should remain cloudy, limiting extended sunshine, occasional brighter periods may appear. Daytime readings hover about 11°C, and nights drop near 3°C, indicating a cool conclusion. Gusty winds might develop later, enhancing that breezy feel.
Thursday continues the trend of spotty rain, with persistent showers in the forecast. Clouds dominate the sky, though brief clearings might provide limited sun. Highs linger near 11°C, while lows hover about 2°C, maintaining a crisp atmosphere. Overall, expect another wet day to wrap up this stretch of weather. As the weekend approaches, any pattern change remains uncertain, still possible.
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