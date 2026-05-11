Today, Monday, May 11, in Abergavenny, delivers patchy rain throughout the day. Early hours remain mostly clear, but light drizzle arrives by midday. Temperatures near 11°C and lows about 2°C add a chilly note. Some fleeting sunny spells might appear later, yet clouds dominate overall.
Tomorrow continues with patchy conditions, mixing slightly cloudy skies and periodic rain. Highest temperatures sit near 13°C, dropping about 1°C overnight. Occasional breaks of sunshine could develop, but expect breezy moments too. The day gradually settles, though leftover dampness may linger during the late evening.
Midweek ushers in more unsettled weather, with bursts of patchy rain and moderate breezes continuing from dawn until late evening, bringing sporadic drizzle. Daytime peaks hover near 11°C, while nights dip about 4°C. Showers may be widespread, yet occasional breaks bring some respite. Conditions remain cool, maintaining a pattern of on-and-off rainfall.
The following day looks cloudy, with some scattered drizzle and possible sunny intervals. Temperatures reach about 12°C, and lows settle near 3°C, ensuring a mild contrast. Brief dry spells emerge, but breezy patches keep the air feeling crisp. Overall, expect a mixed forecast of grey skies and lighter rain. Rainfall patterns may shift unpredictably.
Ending the week brings steadier showers, with moderate rain likely in the morning, intensifying briefly by noon. Highest temperatures hover near 9°C, and nights hold about 5°C. Conditions stay damp, though lighter bouts of drizzle might alternate with heavier downpours. Any clear windows remain brief, capping a rainy finish. Occasional lulls provide minimal relief.
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