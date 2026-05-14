In Abergavenny, today, Thursday, May 14, the weather forecast suggests plenty of drizzle with patchy rain likely, keeping conditions damp and cool. Expect temperatures near 10°C and lows about 3°C. Skies remain mostly cloudy, and occasional light rain arrives by midday. Gentle breezes add a slight chill through late afternoon.
Tomorrow brings brief morning cloud breaks before drizzle returns by midday. Temperatures near 11°C keep things mild, though lows about 1°C mean an early chill. Periods of rain scatter throughout the afternoon, with occasional drier spells. Conditions remain overcast in places, as showers persist into the late evening. Expect gusts.
This weekend starts with calmer skies on Saturday, although patchy rain remains possible later on. Highs near 12°C offer a warmer feel, but early temperatures about 1°C keep mornings crisp. Clouds build by midday, and occasional drizzle could appear during the evening. Sunny spells break through briefly now and then.
Sunday continues the unsettled pattern with patchy rain and thundery bursts possible. Afternoon temperatures near 13°C deliver mild air, while overnight lows about 6°C feel more comfortable. Cloud cover remains widespread, and showers may intensify briefly. Some breaks in the clouds occur late, bringing a chance of slightly fresher conditions.
Monday keeps rain in the mix, with light drizzle and the possibility of heavier spells at times. Highs near 13°C maintain moderate weather, but lows about 4°C still bring a chill. Overcast skies dominate much of the day, though brief clear patches could appear. Rainfall should linger into the evening.
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