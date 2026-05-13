Today, Wednesday, May 13, weather in Abergavenny promises patchy rain with drizzle. Temperatures near 11°C could peak midday, then slip to about 5°C overnight. Cloudy skies should dominate, though a brief break in the gloom might show up. Winds might pick up occasionally, keeping conditions feeling cool. Expect breezy conditions.
Tomorrow, Thursday looks showery again with periods of light rain that could linger. Highest values near 10°C may occur by afternoon, cooling to about 3°C later. Cloud cover can remain thick, making the atmosphere feel damp. Breezy moments could sweep in, ensuring you notice the chill. Expect occasional raindrops throughout.
Friday might see some drizzle early on, with temperatures near 12°C aiming for a mild ceiling. Lows about 3°C mean cooler nights remain likely. Although rain appears on the cards, there’s hope for a spell of brightness. Clouds could shift slightly, letting a few rays slip through. Light breezes persist.
Saturday predicts a touch of warmth, with highs near 12°C providing milder weather. Lows about 1°C still keep things crisp overnight. Rainy spells may pop up, but sunshine could break through unexpectedly. Temperatures should feel more bearable by midday. Gentle winds might help dryness, albeit only briefly. Clouds remain dominant.
Sunday keeps a moist pattern, hitting near 14°C with lows about 4°C at dawn. Patchy rain is possible, though lulls could occur. Skies seem prone to stays of grey, but an gap might brighten midday. Gusts may blow, ensuring a sense of freshness. Occasional drizzle shouldn’t catch anyone off guard.
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