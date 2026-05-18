Today, Monday, May 18, in Abergavenny promises moderate rain from morning to evening, creating grey skies and a damp feel. Showers taper off occasionally, but wet conditions linger. Temperatures about 6°C at the lowest, rising near 12°C by midday. Expect noticeable drizzle and steady breezes throughout this first day.
Tomorrow keeps the weather theme wet, featuring moderate rain and a bit more wind. Conditions remain soggy most of the day, with brief lulls offering momentary relief. Temperatures about 9°C in the early hours climb near 15°C by afternoon, bringing slightly milder air yet keeping the overall damp pattern.
Wednesday ushers in patchy rain, though occasional brighter spells may break through the clouds. Showers appear lighter, giving a chance of some drier interludes. Temperatures about 10°C at dawn reach near 16°C before evening, suggesting a modest warm-up. Breezes ease somewhat, lending a calmer mood to the middle of the week.
Thursday brings an overcast sky, with only occasional hints of sunshine peeking through. Dry spells become more settled, but clouds remain dominant. Temperatures near 10°C in the morning rise to about 20°C by midday, making it comfortably mild. Light winds hold steady, ensuring fairly stable conditions throughout the day.
Friday turns bright and sunny, keeping clouds at bay for much of the day. Dry weather prevails, boosting the cheerful atmosphere. Temperatures about 10°C at sunrise stretch near 22°C by late afternoon, rounding off the week on a warm note. Expect minimal breeze and plenty of pleasant skies overhead.
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