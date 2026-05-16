Midweek weather brightens slightly, with early temperatures near 9°C and highs about 16°C. Rainfall probabilities drop, offering a drier feel. Some sunshine emerges, though scattered clouds remain. Gentle breezes persist, and mist could form overnight. The rest of the week should hold a similar pattern, with mild conditions and occasional spells of patchy rain. This subtle improvement brings more comfortable afternoons, though mornings stay slightly cool. Overall, it looks relatively settled compared to previous days, generally making for calmer weather and fewer persistent showers.