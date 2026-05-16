Today, Saturday, May 16, in Abergavenny sees patchy rain early on, with overcast spells by mid-morning. Temperatures near 2°C at dawn steadily rise to about 11°C this afternoon. Occasional drizzle may linger toward evening, so conditions stay a bit damp. Expect gentle breezes but nothing too strong.
Tomorrow appears cloudy with chances of light drizzle throughout the day. Morning temperatures hover near 3°C, while afternoon readings reach about 11°C. Periods of patchy rain could occur, but dry intervals might pop up during midday. Winds strengthen slightly, keeping conditions cool under grey skies.
The next day sees moderate rainfall, with heavier bursts at times. Minimum temperatures near 6°C, rising to about 12°C. Showers become frequent, leaving conditions wet from morning onward. Breezes stay moderate under grey skies.
The following day begins with showers, some moderate bursts likely. Early temperatures linger near 10°C, peaking about 15°C later on. Patchy rain could ease at times, but the air remains damp. Breezes pick up speed, creating a fairly gusty afternoon.
Midweek weather brightens slightly, with early temperatures near 9°C and highs about 16°C. Rainfall probabilities drop, offering a drier feel. Some sunshine emerges, though scattered clouds remain. Gentle breezes persist, and mist could form overnight. The rest of the week should hold a similar pattern, with mild conditions and occasional spells of patchy rain. This subtle improvement brings more comfortable afternoons, though mornings stay slightly cool. Overall, it looks relatively settled compared to previous days, generally making for calmer weather and fewer persistent showers.
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